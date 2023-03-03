Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tesla's gigafactory in Mexico to create over 5,000 jobs, says foreign ministry

3 March 2023, 13:45
Tesla's gigafactory in Mexico to create over 5,000 jobs, says foreign ministry Photo: trend.az

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla's planned gigafactory in Mexico will create 5,000 to 6,000 jobs and attract an investment flow of up to 5 billion U.S. dollars, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday, Xinhua reports.

In a statement, the ministry welcomed the company's Wednesday confirmation that its next gigafactory will be built in Santa Catarina, a town in northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

The factory will contribute to the company's electric car production and help develop technologies for clean energy storage, said Tesla's CEO Elon Musk.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Tuesday that Tesla's new plant agreement includes a series of commitments to address the problem of water scarcity in the northeastern state.

The plant will be constructed near the state capital Monterrey, the president said, noting that it represents a «considerable» investment that will create many jobs


Теги:
Read also
Death toll from earthquake in Pakistan, Afghanistan rises to 12
New Zealand to provide EV charging stations in almost every town
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News