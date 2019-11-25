Tesla receives 146,000 pre-orders for new futuristic Cybertruck

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - U.S. top electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. has received 146,000 reservations for its new Cybertruck since it was unveiled only two days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed Saturday.

The all-electric pickup truck with a futuristic design was launched Thursday on the eve of the 2019 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, Southern California.

«146,000 Cybertruck orders so far, with 42 percent choosing dual, 41 percent tri and 17 percent single motor,» Musk tweeted Saturday, adding that the massive volume of pre-orders were made «with no advertising and no paid endorsement,» which reflected consumers' huge interest in the new truck.

The eye-catching and unique design of Cybertruck included its adoption of the same stainless steel alloy as that of the spaceship manufactured by SpaceX, another company owned by Musk.

Cybertruck features three versions: a single-motor rear-wheel drive, a dual-motor all-wheel drive and a triple-motor all-wheel drive, with prices ranging from 39,900 U.S. dollars to 69,900 dollars, according to Tesla.

The company said the triple-motor version can tow more than 6,000 kg with a range of up to 800 km on a single charge.

Musk said 41 percent customers picked the most expensive 69,900-dollar tri-motor model and 42 percent chose the dual motor version, while the remaining 17 percent preferred the cheapest single-motor mode.

Production of the truck is expected to begin in late 2021, and that of the tri-motor variant starts in 2022.

Reservations for the pickup require a refundable deposit of 100 dollars, which analysts estimated would yield about 8 billion dollars from the pre-orders placed so far.

Source: Xinhua

Photo credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP