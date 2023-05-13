Tesla recalling 1.1 million vehicles in China due to braking issues

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - American electric carmaker Tesla is recalling more than 1.1 million vehicles in China due to braking issues, the country's top regulator said Friday in a statement, Kazinform cites Anadoly Agency.

The recall includes Tesla's imported Model S, Model X, Model 3 and domestically produced Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with a production date between Jan. 12, 2019 and April 24, 2023.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said the recalled vehicles have the issues of not allowing the driver to choose the energy recovery braking system, while the vehicles do not provide enough reminders for the driver to depress the accelerator pedal for a long time.

SAMR added that such factors may increase the probability for the driver to step on the accelerator pedal mistakenly for a long time, which increases the risk of collision and pose a safety hazard.

Tesla will contact the relevant car owners to arrange the recall and about repairs, the statement said.

The carmaker in March recalled more than 2,600 imported Model S cars in China, since their hoods could open unexpectedly while driving, causing safety risks.

Tesla's factory in Shanghai is the company’s biggest export hub outside of North America, while China is an important sales market for the company.