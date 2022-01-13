Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Terrorism threat level in Nur-Sultan lowered to ‘high orange’

    13 January 2022, 22:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The terrorism threat level in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, was lowered from critical (red) level to high (orange) one, according to the city’s counter-terrorism control headquarters, Kazinform reports.

    According to the almatyapat Telegram channel, the terrorism threat level in the city will remain at ‘orange’ for two more weeks.

    The counter-terrorism control headquarters of Nur-Sultan city asks to respect the work of law-enforcement agencies and follow their legal requirements for the speediest stabilization of the situation.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Terrorism Nur-Sultan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events