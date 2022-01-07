Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Terrorism threat level in Kazakhstan raised to ‘critical red’

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2022, 11:00
Terrorism threat level in Kazakhstan raised to ‘critical red’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The terrorism threat level in Kazakhstan is raised to ‘critical red’, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh National Security Committee.

On January 6 this year Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev held the sitting of the republican counterterrorism control headquarters. The terrorism threat level in Kazakhstan is raised to ‘critical red’ after consultation with the President of Kazakhstan.

The antiterrorism operation regime is in place countrywide.

He urged all to treat with understanding the restrictive measures imposed and strictly observe requirements of all the state and law-enforcement bodies.

Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
