Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 April 2023, 16:05
Photo: gov.kz

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Council of the Regional Antiterrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization held its regular 39th session in Tashkent under the chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Taking the floor, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Nurgali Bilisbekov noted that the terrorism situation in the SCO region remains complicated and dynamic. The world’s geopolitical picture is under the pressure of various threats and challenges.

«Crisis events in Eastern Europe ,Middle East, Central Asia and the Asia-Pacific region are the generators of the tension. The threats of terrorism, separatism, and extremism along with inter-confessional factors are complemented by the exacerbation of inter-ethnic relations. The impact of information threats grows and they become a serious tool of internal and foreign policy,» Nurgali Bilisbekov highlighted.

According to him, the effectiveness of regional security in the SCO space directly depends on a proactive response to new hybrid manifestations of the «three evils».

In this regard, he emphasized the importance of increasing the potential of interaction between the authorized structures of the SCO member states.

Delegations authorized structures of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Executive Committee of the SCO RATS participated in the event.

The participants were informed about the implementation of the SCO’s 2022-2024 Program of Cooperation in Countering Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism in 2022. The activity of the SCO RATS in the reporting period was positively assessed.

A decision was taken to hold a joint information campaign on the prevention of using the internet for terrorist, separatist and extremist purposes.

The meeting participants approved also the draft memorandum of cooperation between the SCO RATS and the Anti-Terrorist Center of the CIS member states.


