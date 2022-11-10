Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo

10 November 2022, 20:21
SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai Thursday, with a total of 73.5 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services.

The figure represented an increase of 3.9 percent from that of last year, Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, told a press conference, Xinhua reports.


Photo: news.cn

