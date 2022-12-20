Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tens of residential buildings, school and airport left without heating in Kostanay

20 December 2022, 15:50
Tens of residential buildings, school and airport left without heating in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Up to two thousand customers have been left temporarily without heating after to a breakage of the heating network on Gerasimov Street in Kostanay city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A statement of the administration office of Kostanay city said that the work has been ongoing to eliminate the damaged underground heating network (D400mm) on Gerasimov Street since this morning. Heat supply was temporality cut off to 30 buildings (2,164 customers), secondary school no.29, and the international airport building.

The damage is expected to be eliminated before 8:00pm, and heating is to be restored till midnight.

Earlier it was reported a pipeline rupture caused the flood in one of the streets in Rudny city.


