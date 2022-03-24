Go to the main site
    Tennis-World number one Barty retires aged 25

    24 March 2022, 10:09

    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM World number one Ash Barty has decided to retire from professional tennis at the age of 25 and at the peak of her game, citing the fulfilment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the Tour, Reuters reported.

    She retires with 15 titles, less than two months after winning the Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles triumph following the 2021 Wimbledon and 2019 French Open, WAM reports.

    «Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don't necessarily involve travelling the world, being away from my family, being away from my home, which is where I've always wanted to be,» an emotional Barty said in a video posted on her Instagram account.

    «I'll never, ever stop loving tennis, it's been a massive part of my life, but I think it's important that I get to enjoy the next part of my life as Ash Barty the person, not Ash Barty the athlete.»

    She spent a total of 121 weeks as world number one.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

