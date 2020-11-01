Go to the main site
    Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19

    1 November 2020, 14:50

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - World number two Simona Halep is in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,» the Romanian said on Twitter on Saturday.

    «I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together.»

    Halep, 29, has won two Grand Slam singles titles in her career, with the first being the French Open in 2018 and then Wimbledon a year later.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Sport World News Tennis COVID-19
