Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 November 2020, 14:50
Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - World number two Simona Halep is in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, Anadolu Agency reports.

«Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,» the Romanian said on Twitter on Saturday.

«I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together.»

Halep, 29, has won two Grand Slam singles titles in her career, with the first being the French Open in 2018 and then Wimbledon a year later.

Coronavirus   Sport   World News   Tennis   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand