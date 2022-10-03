Go to the main site
    Tennis stars hold exhibition match at Baiterek tower in Astana

    3 October 2022, 09:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second and eighth seeds, respectively, held an exhibition match at the capital’s Baiterek Tower as part of the ATP-500 Astana Open, Kazinform learned from the National Tennis Federation.

    The players demonstrated a variety of strokes and techniques from their tennis arsenal, posed for photos, communicated with each other and fans, delighting tennis fans with a rich technical set of professionals.

    It should be reminded that in the first round of Astana Open, Medvedev will play vs Spaniard Albert Ramos Viñolas, and Alyassim will fight against another Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut at the start.


    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
