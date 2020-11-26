Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tennis: Popko strolls into Florianopolis Challenger 3rd round

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 November 2020, 17:09
FLORIANOPOLIS. KAZINFORM – The ATP Challenger Tour event which started on November 22 is taking place in Florianopolis, Brazil, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the second round of Florianopolis Challenger Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko beat Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz in two sets 6:1, 6:1.

The Kazakhstani’s next opponent is Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves.

Notably, Popko paired up with Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili won the doubles first round against Brazilians Gustavo Teisen Pereira and Gabriel Pascotto Tumasonis 6:4, 6:1.


News
