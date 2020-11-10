Go to the main site
    Tennis: Popko strolls into Cary Challenger 2nd round

    10 November 2020, 14:48

    CARY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko advanced to the 2nd round of ATP’s Cary Challenger taking place in the city of Cary, USA, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Popko played the first round of the main draw of Cary Challenger against American Ulises Blanch, beating him in two sets 6:3, 6:2.

    Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov lost to American Michael Mmoh 5:7, 0:6.

    Today, the doubles duo Nedovyesov and Golubev is set to meet against American Robert Galloway and Filipino Treat Huey. Dmitry Popko is to pair up with Peter Polansky (Canada) to meet against Roberto Galana (the Dominican Republic) and Daniel Gala (Columbia).

    Adlet Seilkhanov

