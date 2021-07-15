Tennis player Zarina Diyas earns one more Olympic quota for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tennis player Zarina Diyas has earned one more Olympic license for Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

ITF confirmed Diyas’ qualification license to the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan after rearrangement of the Olympic licenses.

Zarina Diyas will represent Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Olympics women’s singles event. She will join Alexander Bublik, Yulia Putintseva, Elena Rybakina, Yaroslava Shvedova and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in singles’ events.

Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik as well as Elena Rybakina and Yaroslava Shvedova will fight for Olympic medals in men’s doubles and women’s doubles events at the Tokyo Olympics.



