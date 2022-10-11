Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tennis player Timofey Skatov becomes Kazakhstan’s No.2
11 October 2022, 20:27

Tennis player Timofey Skatov becomes Kazakhstan’s No.2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 21-year-old Timofey Skatov rose to 152nd spot in the latest ATP rankings and has officially become Kazakhstan’s number two seed after claiming the Challenger title in Parma, Italy, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstani Skatov crashed Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik in the men’s singles final at the 2022 Parma Challenger with a score of 7:5, 6:7 (2:7), 6:4.

Photo: ktf.kz

