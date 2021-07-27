Go to the main site
    Tennis player Kukushkin of Kazakhstan ends his Tokyo Olympics run

    27 July 2021, 17:01

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost in the Men’s Singles second round at the Men’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics today, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    World number 123 Kukushkin was routed by Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in a three-set match 7-6, 3-6, 3-6.

    Recall that Kukushkin outplayed Federico Coria of Argentine 7-6, 7-5 in the Tokyo Olympics opener, while Ivashka beat French Gael Monfils

    Mikhail Kukushkin was the last male tennis player from Kazakhstan in the Men’s Singles event.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan still has a chance to vie for the Olympic medal in Women’s Singles in Tokyo.

    Earlier Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova all either lost or retired from their Tokyo Olympics matches.

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Tokyo Olympics
