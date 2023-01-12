Tennis: Naomi Osaka pregnant, to return after 2023 season

12 January 2023, 10:36

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Japanese former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is pregnant, a source at her management company confirmed Wednesday, after she suggested she was expecting her first baby and will not be in action in 2023, Kyodo reports.

In a Twitter post with a photo of a sonogram appearing to show a fetus, Osaka said, «2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at (Australian Open) 2024.»

The Australian Open organizers said Sunday the 25-year-old two-time champion would not be taking part in the tournament starting Monday, without specifying the reason.

«One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,'» tweeted Osaka, who has also won two U.S. Opens for a total of four Grand Slam titles.

Osaka last played on the WTA Tour in September 2022 at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she pulled out ahead of her second-round match citing abdominal pain.

In 2021, Osaka revealed she had battled long bouts of depression. At last year's Grand Slams, she made a third-round exit in Melbourne, missed Wimbledon with an Achilles tendon injury and suffered first-round defeats at the French Open and U.S. Open.

«The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,» said Osaka, currently ranked 47th in the world.

«These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to,» she added.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net











