Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Tennis duo Kukushkin-Berankis fails in Australian Open 2nd round

    12 February 2021, 12:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin and his Lithuanian partner Ričardas Berankis were defeated in the second round of the Australian Open doubles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Australian pair James Duckworth and Marc Polmans stunned Kukushkin and Berankis in two straight sets 7:6, 6:2 to advance to the Australian Open doubles third round.

    The Australians will take on French Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert or German Yannick Hanfmann and Kevin Krawietz in the next round.

    Notably, Kukushkin/Berankis beat French-Finnish tandem Édouard Roger Vasselin-Henri Kontinen 7:5, 6:4 in the first round of Australian Open men’s doubles.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku