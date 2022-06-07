Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tennis Centre opens in Turkestan region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2022, 09:51
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A new Tennis Centre opened its doors in Turkestan region, the akimat’s press service reports.

Governor Umirzak Shukeyev took part in its technical opening ceremony.

For the past three years, several world-class sports facilities were built in Turkestan region. The Olympic Centre was commissioned, while the Ice Palace and Bekzat Sattarkhanov sports complex are being constructed.

The new Tennis Centre is set to play a host to the national and international competitions soon. The centre offers programs for teens, youth and tennis amateurs.

