Tengiz reports a spike in coronavirus cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A spike in COVID-19 cases is recorded on the Tengiz oilfield with 185 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department, 550 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Atyrau region in the last 24 hours, including 241 in the city of Atyrau. 340 of them have clinical symptoms of the virus, 210 are asymptomatic.

489 people recovered from coronavirus last day.

8,143 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 192 in modular hospital, 189 in regional hospital #2, 101 in cardiac centre, 389 in the district infectious hospitals, 412 in the infectious diseases hospital on the Tengiz oilfield.

As earlier reported, 81.6% of ICU beds in Atyrau are occupied.