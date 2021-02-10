Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Tengiz oilfield sees drop in COVID-19 patients

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 February 2021, 07:38
Tengiz oilfield sees drop in COVID-19 patients

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment has dropped to 408 at the Tengiz oilfield, Atyrau region, - the lowest since last fall, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 25 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded across the region in the last 24 hours. Atyrau city has reported four fresh daily cases. The Tengiz oilfield has detected 16 cases of the COVID-19 virus as a result of screenings. 1 new case of the COVID-19 infection has been recorded in the region’s Zhylyoisk district, and four cases - in Indersk district.

Eight people are said to have the symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

291 people are said to be under treatment for the coronavirus infection at home, 72 receive treatment in the infectious diseases hospital, 25 - in the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 408 - in the hospitals at the Tengiz oilfield, the lowest figure since fall of 2020.

Over the past day, 145 people have made full recovery from the COVID-19 virus in the region.

Atyrau region is put in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA