Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Tengiz oilfield reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 9 straight days

    15 December 2021, 16:15

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Tengiz oilfield has not logged a new COVID-19 case in nine straight days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the six COVID-19 fresh cases, four have been registered in Atyrau city. The region’s Isatai district has reported one infection and Kurmangazinsk district – one.

    80 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 58 at the modular hospital, 14 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and five at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Over the past day, five people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

    Earlier it was reported that 1,440 women and teens have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan