Tengiz oilfield reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 9 straight days

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Tengiz oilfield has not logged a new COVID-19 case in nine straight days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the six COVID-19 fresh cases, four have been registered in Atyrau city. The region’s Isatai district has reported one infection and Kurmangazinsk district – one.

80 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 58 at the modular hospital, 14 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and five at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Over the past day, five people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

Earlier it was reported that 1,440 women and teens have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.



