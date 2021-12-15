Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Tengiz oilfield reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 9 straight days

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 December 2021, 16:15
Tengiz oilfield reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 9 straight days

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Tengiz oilfield has not logged a new COVID-19 case in nine straight days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the six COVID-19 fresh cases, four have been registered in Atyrau city. The region’s Isatai district has reported one infection and Kurmangazinsk district – one.

80 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 58 at the modular hospital, 14 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and five at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Over the past day, five people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

Earlier it was reported that 1,440 women and teens have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA