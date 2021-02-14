Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tengiz oilfield reports lowest number of COVID-19 patients since last fall

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 February 2021, 11:20
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 patients under coronavirus treatment at the Tengiz oilfield, Atyrau region, number 317 - the lowest since last fall, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 48 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded across the region in the last 24 hours. 14 fresh daily cases of the COVID-19 virus have been reported in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has detected 29 COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. 1 new case of the COVID-19 virus has been recorded in the region’s Makhambet district, while Kurmangasinsk and Indersk districts have each reported 2 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Out of 48 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 11 are symptomatic.

188 people are said to be under treatment for the coronavirus infection at home, 75 receive treatment in the infectious diseases hospital, 25 - in the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 317 - in the hospitals at the Tengiz oilfield, the lowest figure since fall of 2020.

Over the past day, 62 people have made full recovery from the COVID-19 virus in the region.

Atyrau region has moved into the «green zone» for the spread of COVID-19.


