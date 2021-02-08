Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tengiz oilfield reports lowest number of COVID-19 patients since January

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 February 2021, 07:42
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 514 people are under coronavirus treatment in the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield, the lowest since January, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number of COVID-19 patients under treatment has reduced from 800 in January, at the Tengiz oilfield.

According to the press service of the health department of Atyrau region, 54 COVID-19 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported across the region over the past day. 13 fresh daily cases have been reported in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported 34 daily COVID-19 cases following the screenings. The region’s Kyzylkoginsk, Kurmangazinsk, and Makhambetsk districts have each reported 1 COVID-19 case.

It is said that only 9 people have the symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

309 COVID-19 patients are treated at home, 71 in the infectious diseases hospital, 23 in the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 514 in hospitals at the Tengiz oilfield, the lowest figure since the beginning of 2021.

89 people have recovered from the virus across the region over the past day.

Atyrau region is said to be in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.


