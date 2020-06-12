Go to the main site
    Tengiz oilfield extends quarantine regime

    12 June 2020, 20:17

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The quarantine has been extended by 14 days through June 26 at the Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The anti-epidemic measures, including wearing face masks, social distancing, sanitary and disinfection regimes, have been tightened.

    Given that the production process at the Tengiz oilfield proceeds, a list of workers entering the oilfield will be make out in advance. They take a test and self-isolate five days ahead of their shift. They can proceed to work on the sixth day once their results returns negative.

    The same goes for those leaving the oilfield: tests are taken at the expense of the employer, then, employees have to self-isolate for 5 days. In case the test returns negative, they can leave upon condition of self-isolating at home for 14 days.

    Pursuant to the chief medical officer's order, employees of the Tengiz oilfield are subject to COVID-19 PCR tests.

    Roadblocks around the oilfield as well as restrictions remain in place.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

