Tengiz oilfield blast: nearly 4,000 employees put on leave

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Nearly 4,000 employees were put on leave after the explosion at the Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform reports.

As reported earlier, the accident occurred on July 6, at around 09:55 am at the Tengiz oilfield in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region.

Local emergency department said that a flange connection failure had caused the blast which led to the death of two workers and injured three.

The press office of Tengizchevroil also commented on the incident. According to the company, the explosion occurred during the pipeline hydrostatic testing works carried out by the workers of Senimdi Kurylys contracting company and its two contracting organizations.

As the regional healthcare department informed, one worker died on the spot, another worker died in TCO Clinic located at the oilfield. The third worker with multiple injuries was transported to a regional hospital by plane. According to chief of the healthcare department Askhan Baiduvaliyev the man is in the intensive care unit of a regional hospital, where he has undergone surgery. «The patient born in 1996 is a native of Kurmangazy district of Atyrau region. He got multiple internal injuries, several ribs were broken. His condition is estimated as critical. The fourth worker was taken to the Zhylyoi District Hospital. He got a closed hip injury. The fifth man was psychologically assisted by the personnel of TCO Clinic,» he said.

The families of the victims and those injured will get compensation.

The tragic incident occurred two days before the end of the shift of Senimdi Kurylys LLP employees, Industrial Relations Manager Gulmira Bapanova says.

The contracting organization that had conducted the tests suspended its work. About 4,000 employees were put on leave. A special commission is investigating the incident.



