Tengiz oilfield adds 78 daily COVID-19 cases, total rises to 811

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 January 2021, 20:16
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 patients has risen to 800 at the Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, 101 people have been affected by the COVID-19 virus in Atyrau region over the past day, including 9 in Atyrau city, 78 – at the Tengiz oilfield, 2 – Zhylyoisk district, and 12 in Kurmangazinsk district.

Out of the region’s total COVID-19 patients, 321 are being treated at home, 95 at the regional infectious hospital, 39 at district infectious disease hospitals, and 811 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Over the past day the region has reported 32 COVID-19 recoveries.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Tengiz   COVID-19  
