Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Tengiz oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline postponed due to earthquakes in Türkiye

21 February 2023, 17:22
Tengiz oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline postponed due to earthquakes in Türkiye

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Oil shipments via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline have been postponed, since the earthquakes in Türkiye damaged the Ceyhan terminal, Director General of Tengizchevroil Kevin Lyon said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

«Currently we are working with KazMunayGas, we are trying to determine the route. The oil produced at the Tengiz deposit will be transported via railroad. Unfortunately, the tragic earthquakes damaged the infrastructure, namely the Ceyhan terminal in Türkiye. We are unable to launch any test shipments. For this reason, the route has not been defined. We pray for the people affected by the quake, and we wait for the opportunity to test this route,» he said answering journalists’ questions in Almaty.

As reported before, Kazakhstan planned to deliver oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from January 1, 2023. It was agreed that at least 1.5 million tonnes of oil will be transported on this route.


Теги:
Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan   TCO  
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
1st deputy director general of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline named
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
2 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
3 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
4 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
5 Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn

News