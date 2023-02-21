Tengiz oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline postponed due to earthquakes in Türkiye

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Oil shipments via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline have been postponed, since the earthquakes in Türkiye damaged the Ceyhan terminal, Director General of Tengizchevroil Kevin Lyon said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

«Currently we are working with KazMunayGas, we are trying to determine the route. The oil produced at the Tengiz deposit will be transported via railroad. Unfortunately, the tragic earthquakes damaged the infrastructure, namely the Ceyhan terminal in Türkiye. We are unable to launch any test shipments. For this reason, the route has not been defined. We pray for the people affected by the quake, and we wait for the opportunity to test this route,» he said answering journalists’ questions in Almaty.

As reported before, Kazakhstan planned to deliver oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from January 1, 2023. It was agreed that at least 1.5 million tonnes of oil will be transported on this route.