Tengiz coronavirus cases exceed 1,000

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 35 new coronavirus-positive cases were recorded in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

30 of them work at Tengiz oilfield. Another three are from Atyrau, including a newborn. They were tested positive during screening. The rest two are from Zhylyoi district.

All the contacts will be traced and monitored.

As of today there are 1,175 coronavirus cases in the region, 1,006 of them work at Tengiz oilfield.