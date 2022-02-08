Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Tenge weakened in 2021 - governor of National Bank

    8 February 2022, 13:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov talked about the situation at the exchange market in 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the extended session of the Government Tuesday, Galymzhan Pirmatov said the exchange market was quite stable in 2021 despite volatility of external markets. In his words, in 2021 the dollar to tenge exchange rate weakened by 2.6% to KZT 431.8 per 1 dollar.

    The governor of the National Bank stressed that in order to increase the resilience of financial system the bank together with the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on regulation and development of financial market implemented a set of measures to improve the quality of the banking system’s assets.

    Pirmatov added that due to external factors and domestic imbalances the rate of inflation exceeded its target of 4-6% in 2021 in Kazakhstan.

    Recall that the extended session of the Government chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    IMF Regional Capacity Development Centre inaugurated in Almaty
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays