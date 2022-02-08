Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tenge weakened in 2021 - governor of National Bank

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 February 2022, 13:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov talked about the situation at the exchange market in 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the extended session of the Government Tuesday, Galymzhan Pirmatov said the exchange market was quite stable in 2021 despite volatility of external markets. In his words, in 2021 the dollar to tenge exchange rate weakened by 2.6% to KZT 431.8 per 1 dollar.

The governor of the National Bank stressed that in order to increase the resilience of financial system the bank together with the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on regulation and development of financial market implemented a set of measures to improve the quality of the banking system’s assets.

Pirmatov added that due to external factors and domestic imbalances the rate of inflation exceeded its target of 4-6% in 2021 in Kazakhstan.

Recall that the extended session of the Government chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


