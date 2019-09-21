Ten sappers get injured near Arys

ARYS. KAZINFORM - Spontaneous detonation of an ammunition fragment occurred 60 km from Arys city, Turkestan region, this has been reported by Kazinform with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry, the incident occurred on September 21 during a planned demolition work on the territory of a specially equipped training ground.

As a result of the incident ten mine pickers were injured. The Ministry informed that the injured sappers were contract soldiers, they suffered shrapnel wounds.

Military personnel were hospitalized in a field hospital of the Ministry of Defense. They are provided with the necessary medical care. Measures are being taken to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.