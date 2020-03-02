Go to the main site
    Ten new coronavirus in Kuwait

    2 March 2020, 19:48

    KUWAIT. KAZINFORM - Kuwait's Health Ministry revealed on Monday that within the last 24-hours, ten new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases were registered in the country, WAM reports.

    The Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, reported the Ministry's Assistant Under-Secretary, Dr. Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, as saying that the new cases were associated with patients who had travelled into the country from Iran.

    She explained - during the daily briefing held by the ministry - that all the inflicted patients were Kuwaiti nationals, adding that they were all in a stable condition.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

