Ten new coronavirus in Kuwait

2 March 2020, 19:48
KUWAIT. KAZINFORM - Kuwait's Health Ministry revealed on Monday that within the last 24-hours, ten new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases were registered in the country, WAM reports.

The Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, reported the Ministry's Assistant Under-Secretary, Dr. Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, as saying that the new cases were associated with patients who had travelled into the country from Iran.

She explained - during the daily briefing held by the ministry - that all the inflicted patients were Kuwaiti nationals, adding that they were all in a stable condition.


