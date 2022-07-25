25 July 2022 17:10

Ten millionth resident of Tajikistan born

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – The boy who was born July 21 at noon in the Maternity Hospital No. 2 in Dushanbe is the ten millionth citizen of Tajikistan. The boy was given the name Firdavs, Khovar reports.

Tajikistan has strengthened its position in third place in terms of population in Central Asia.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, and the Agency for Statistics the parents of the tenth million resident Faridun Barotov and Makhfirat Shokirova are residents of the capital’s Shohmansur district.

The father of the newborn is a labor migrant, while the mother is a housewife. Firdavs is the firstborn in this young family.

The weight of the newborn boy is 3 kg 250 grams, and the height is 50 cm. The condition of the newborn child at birth was assessed by experts according to the Apgar table at 7.8 points.

On behalf of President Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali, the key to a three-room apartment for the family was presented by the Deputy Prime Minister Matlubakhon Sattoriyon and Deputy Chairman of Dushanbe Dilbar Odilzoda.

According to the head of the department of demography, employment and social statistics Abduvali Nabizoda, until April 1 of this year, the country’s population was 9,934,400 people. Over 50% of the country’s population is made up of men and 49.3% are women.

He also reported that the number of children and citizens under the age of 18 is at 40%.

In the past 30 years, the population of Tajikistan has increased nearly two fold.

Photo: eng.khovar.tj