Temporary hospital to be opened in Atyrau

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 June 2020, 13:37
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - An additional temporary hospital for 50 beds set to be opened in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the regional communications service.

Nurlan Taubayev, First Deputy Governor of Atyrau region, held a meeting with heads of state-owned and private medical organizations.

Taubayev warned of the worsening coronavirus situation the region faces, which, according to him, requires opening of new infectious, quarantine and temporary hospitals as well as expansion of the existing ones.

He noted the growing number of patients, who have clinical COVID-19 symptoms, but tested negative, and outlined the plans to open a 50-bed temporary hospital and additional laboratories.

According to Taubayev, charitable contributions help the city's hospitals avoid shortages in lung ventilators. He called on health professionals working in public clinics for assistance as the scarcity of health professionals poses another challenge for the region.


