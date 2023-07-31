Новости Казахстана и мира - свежие новости дня на inform.kz

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Temperatures to surge to +34°C in N Kazakhstan in Aug

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 July 2023, 12:48
Temperatures to surge to +34°C in N Kazakhstan in Aug

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The average temperatures in North Kazakhstan region in August will stay at +17+18°C, Kazinform learned from the national weather service Kazhydromet.

In the first decade, nighttime temperatures will be at +12+17°C, and at +25+30°C, sometimes reaching +34°C in the daytime. After then, temperatures will gradually drop to +7+12°C at night and to +17+22°C during daylight hours. At the end of the decade, the mercury will rise to +12°C at night and to +22+27°C in the daytime.

In the second decade, the region will observe daytime temperatures surge to +28+33°C and gradual decrease of nighttime temperatures to +9+14°C and to +17+22°C in the daytime.

The third decade will see further descent of temperatures at night to +4+9°C, and to +12+17°C in the daytime. In the second half of the decade, the mercury will rise to +9+14°C at night and to +17+22°C during daylight hours.

Average rainfall is expected to be at 42-52mm.

Intermittent rain, thunderstorm and a 15-20m/s wind will hit the region throughout the month. Foggy conditions are predicted in the second decade. Hail is possible in the third decade.


North Kazakhstan region   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular