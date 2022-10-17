Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Temperatures to rise in three days coming – Kazhydromet
17 October 2022, 13:25

Temperatures to rise in three days coming – Kazhydromet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a three-day weather forecast report, Kazinform learned.

According to the report, from October 18 to 20, rains will douse most regions of the country and mountainous areas of the southeastern regions. Northern regions will see a mix of rain and snow at nights. Strong wind will hit across the country; fog will blanket western, eastern regions, as well as mountainous areas of the southern and southeastern regions.

Temperatures will be as following in the nearest three days:

Western, northwestern regions: +3+8°C at night, +10+20°C in the daytime.

Northern regions: +2+7°C at night, +7+12°C in the daytime.

Central regions: +3+8°C at night, +5+19°C in the daytime.

Eastern regions: temperatures will vary from -5+5°C to 0,-8°C at night, +5+13°C in the daytime.

Southern regions: +2+7°C at night, +10+20°C in the daytime.

Southeastern regions: -5+7°C at night, +5+15°C in the daytime.

