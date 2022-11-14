Temperatures to fall as low as -20°C in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Atlantic cyclone keeps affecting the weather in Kazakhstan bringing precipitation to most regions. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in northern, central, and southern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard, black ice, foggy and windy conditions (15-28m/s) will persist across the country.

Karaganda and Zhambyl regions will see strong gusts of wind exceeding 30m/s.

At the end of the period, with the development of the Northwestern anti-cyclone, cessation of precipitation and temperatures decrease is forecast.

The mercury will drop to -10-20°C at night in northern, northwestern, eastern and central areas, and to -2-10°C in southern and southeastern region. In mountainous areas, temperatures will decrease to -10-15°C.



