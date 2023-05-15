Temperatures to decrease across Kazakhstan May 16-18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will be under the impact of the southern cyclone in three days coming, due to which rain and thunderstorm are forecast. Hail is possible too, Kazinform reports citing the national weather service, Kazhydromet.

Heavy rain will hit southwest of the country on May 16-17, northwestern and southern regions on May 16-18, central areas on May 17-18 and southeastern regions on May 18.

Gusty wind and temperatures drop are forecast across the country.

Nighttime frosts up to -3°C will persist in northern regions. The mercury will drop to +13+18°C in northwestern and northern regions, and to +15+23°C in other regions.