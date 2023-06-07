Go to the main site
    Temperatures forecast to cool across Kazakhstan

    7 June 2023, 16:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for June 8-10, 2023, Kazinform reports.

    Due to a cyclone and fronts, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for intermittent rains with thunderstorms. The country’s north and center are to expect heavy rains, hail and dust tides on June 9.

    Heatwave is to grip the eastern part of the country in the daytime on June 8. +41C temperatures are predicted in the southeast on June 8-9. The heat is expected to cool down to +20-28C in the northwest, north, center, and east of the country on June 8-9.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
