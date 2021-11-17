Go to the main site
    Temperature to drop to -25°C in eastern Kazakhstan

    17 November 2021, 16:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most of Kazakhstan on November 18-19. Heavy precipitation and snowfall are expected in the northeast of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the national weather agency, fog, black ice, gusty wind, and blizzard are in store for the country. Precipitation will stop on November 20 when a cold anticyclone will shift to the territory of Kazakhstan. A mix of rain and snow is expected only in the west and northwest of the country that day.

    Temperature will fall to 0, -5°C at night in western Kazakhstan. Northwestern, northern and central Kazakhstan will see mercury dipping as low as -5, -15 °C and -15, -25°C at night time. Temperature will drop to -5, -13°C and -8, -16°C in the south. Mercury will also dip as low as -2, -10°C or -15, -25°C at night in the east of Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

