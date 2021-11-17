Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Temperature to drop to -25°C in eastern Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2021, 16:41
Temperature to drop to -25°C in eastern Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most of Kazakhstan on November 18-19. Heavy precipitation and snowfall are expected in the northeast of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather agency, fog, black ice, gusty wind, and blizzard are in store for the country. Precipitation will stop on November 20 when a cold anticyclone will shift to the territory of Kazakhstan. A mix of rain and snow is expected only in the west and northwest of the country that day.

Temperature will fall to 0, -5°C at night in western Kazakhstan. Northwestern, northern and central Kazakhstan will see mercury dipping as low as -5, -15 °C and -15, -25°C at night time. Temperature will drop to -5, -13°C and -8, -16°C in the south. Mercury will also dip as low as -2, -10°C or -15, -25°C at night in the east of Kazakhstan.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty