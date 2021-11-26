Go to the main site
    Temperature to drop further in north of Kazakhstan Nov 27-29

    26 November 2021, 15:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Northwestern anticyclone brining weather with no precipitation and more drops in temperatures in the north moves toward Kazakhstan. The western parts are to be under the influence of warm weather fronts coming from the European parts of Russia resulting in rises in temperature during the day, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    The northern parts of the country are to brace for -10-18 degrees Celsius at night and -7-15 degrees Celsius at daytime. Temperature is to rise to 0-5 degrees Celsius in the west, 12 degrees Celsius in the southwest, from -15-23 to -8-16 degrees Celsius at night and is to stand at -0-10 degrees Celsius at daytime in the east.

    The south is to see temperature rise from -0-10 to 0-5 degrees Celsius at night and from 0-10 to 3-15 degrees Celsius. Temperature is to rise from -7-18 to -0-10 degrees Celsius at night and from -3-11 to -3 and 7 degrees Celsius at daytime in the southeast.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
