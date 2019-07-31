Go to the main site
    Temperature likely to reach 42°C in one of regions of Kazakhstan

    31 July 2019, 16:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, has issued storm alerts for three regions of Kazakhstan on August 1, Kazinform reports.

    Scorching heatof 42°C is predicted in Kyzylorda region. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach20-25 mps in parts of the region. Chances of thunderstorm and squall will behigh in early morning and at daytime.

    Temperature willrise to 36°C in East Kazakhstan region at daytime.

    Thunderstorm andhail are forecast for Kostanay region. Wind will gust up to 23 mps there. Kostanaycity will see thunderstorm and southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
