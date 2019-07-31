Temperature likely to reach 42°C in one of regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, has issued storm alerts for three regions of Kazakhstan on August 1, Kazinform reports.

Scorching heat of 42°C is predicted in Kyzylorda region. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 20-25 mps in parts of the region. Chances of thunderstorm and squall will be high in early morning and at daytime.

Temperature will rise to 36°C in East Kazakhstan region at daytime.

Thunderstorm and hail are forecast for Kostanay region. Wind will gust up to 23 mps there. Kostanay city will see thunderstorm and southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.