    Temperature drop forecast in Kazakhstan on Sept 3

    3 September 2019, 07:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on September 3. Weather without precipitation will be observed in the west, south and southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will descend on parts of West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow through Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, most parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.

    Temperature is set to dip as low as +1, 3°C in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions at night.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

