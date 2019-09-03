Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Temperature drop forecast in Kazakhstan on Sept 3

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 September 2019, 07:21
Temperature drop forecast in Kazakhstan on Sept 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on September 3. Weather without precipitation will be observed in the west, south and southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will descend on parts of West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow through Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, most parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.

Temperature is set to dip as low as +1, 3°C in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions at night.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events